Lady doctor mysteriously goes missing in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD: A lady doctor serving at Benazir Bhutto Shaheed DHQ Teaching Hospital has mysteriously gone missing, prompting protests and a strike by the medical staff.

Doctors and staff at the hospital suspended services and closed the OPD, alleging that Medical Officer Dr. Wardah Mushtaq had been kidnapped. They demanded immediate action for her recovery.

According to the hospital administration and family sources, Dr. Wardah went missing two days ago after leaving the hospital premises with a close female friend. Police later confirmed that she had departed the hospital with her friend before contact was lost.

Mirpur Police took Dr. Wardah’s friend into custody for questioning as part of the investigation. Sources said the police are also interrogating the friend’s husband and their driver.

The Doctors Association has announced a shutdown of all medical services until Dr. Wardah is safely recovered.

Meanwhile, Dr. Wardah’s father, Mushtaq, filed an FIR at the Cantt Police Station. In his initial complaint, he stated that his daughter had gone with her friend Arda, wife of Waheed, to retrieve 67 tolas of gold she had kept with her as trust. He alleged that she did not return afterwards.

Police say they acted promptly, recovering the vehicle allegedly used in the suspected abduction. The vehicle has been taken into custody at Cantt Police Station under the supervision of the SHO.

An investigation is underway, with police exploring all possible angles in the disappearance. Authorities have yet to confirm whether the case involves kidnapping or another motive.

The Young Doctors Association (YDA-KPK) condemned the alleged kidnapping of Dr. Wardah Mushtaq, the Female Casualty Medical Officer at DHQ Abbottabad, calling it an unacceptable incident that has created fear and deep concern within the medical community.

In a statement, the YDA urged district authorities and police to ensure her immediate and safe recovery and to bring those responsible to justice.