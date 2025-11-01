Lady Gaga brings the Garden of Eden to life in daring Halloween look

Lady Gaga has brought the Garden of Eden to life in a daring Halloween look!

On Friday, October 31, the Abracadabra singer shared a series of photos of her eerie Halloween look as she attended the MAYHEM Halloween Ball at La Paloma in Barcelona, Spain.

In the images, Lady Gaga could be seen dressed as the Garden of Eden, wearing an eye-catching ensemble featuring a semi-sheer corset adorned with red, pink and white roses, cascading vine leaves and a dramatic fishtail skirt.

The 39-year-old singer carried a black shovel as a prop and topped off the look with an extravagant cream feathered headpiece, adding a dramatic touch her look.

For the makeup, Gaga went for a smoky eyeshadow palette as she styled her bleach-blonde locks loose around her shoulders.

“I’m the Garden of Eden (and its gardener). Happy Halloween to all the grave diggers. love, Mother Monster,” she wrote in the caption.

Following Gaga’ post, her ardent fans rushed to comment section to extend heartfelt Halloween wishes to the singer.

“Happy Gagaween,” one wished.

While another added, “Happy Halloween Queen.”

“Mama it’s time to make garden of Eden mv (after tour ofc).” A third suggested.

Lady Gaga is said to be currently filming The Devil Wears Prada 2, though details of her role have not yet been announced or confirmed.