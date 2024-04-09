Lady Gaga sparks engagement rumours

Pop superstar Lady Gaga sparked engagement rumours with beau Michael Polansky as she was spotted flaunting a massive diamond ring on her finger.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As reported by foreign media outlets, actor and pop star Lady Gaga fuelled engagement speculations with entrepreneur-beau Polansky, flaunting a stunning rock on her ring finger during a recent outing in West Hollywood, grabbing all the attention of the onlookers.

Gaga paired the exquisite jewellery piece with a sleek all-black fit, consisting of a matching coat, a large Bottega Veneta tote bag, with a pair of oversized glasses and heels. Sharing the pictures from her outing on social media, a fan wrote, “I don’t see enough people freaking out about Gaga’s engagement ring?? LIKE HELLO??”

The reps for the ‘Joker’ actor refused to comment on the development when reached out by foreign publications.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

Pertinent to note here that Gaga was previously engaged twice, to Taylor Kinney and Christian Carino.

Lady Gaga, 38, was first linked with tech entrepreneur Michael Polansky, 46, in 2019, but the duo didn’t make their relationship Instagram official until the following year and maintained a rather lowkey romance ever since.

Earlier this year, a source confirmed to a foreign publication that Gaga and Polansky are ‘together and going strong’ and the couple is ‘content with where things are at’ in their ‘very happy’ romance.

‘She said yes’: Aussie PM reveals Valentine’s Day engagement