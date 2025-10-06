Lady Gaga stuns in sheer gown during private dinner date with Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga is celebrating the end of her O2 Arena tour dates in styles!

Over the weekend, the Abracadabra singer performed her last London show and then stepped out for a date night with her fiancé Michael Polansky.

According to sources, the cocktail bar was closed to the public for the evening as the love birds hired out the whole Mayfair cocktail bar.

The 39-year-old singer and the 42-year-old American entrepreneur enjoyed “total privacy” on their date night.

For the date night at Mayfair cocktail bar, Lady Gaga slipped into a feathered Gucci dress with a sheer skirt, which was covered in the brand’s signature logo.

She elevated her look for the day with a pair of platform black heels, a dazzling diamond watch and a pair of cat-eye sunglasses, exuding glamour and charm.

Meanwhile, Michael also looked dapper as always in a navy coat as they left the bar together at midnight.

The singer’s last London show was on Saturday night and she will next perform in Manchester on October 7, before hitting stage in Sweden to continue the European leg of her concerts.

Lady Gaga has been dating Michael Polansky, investor and CEO of the Parker Group, since 2019.