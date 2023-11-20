27.9 C
‘Lady gang’ involved in stealing on metro bus service busted

Rawalpindi police on Monday claimed to have busted a ‘lady gang’ involved in stealing on metro bus service, ARY News reported.

According to SP Rawal, the gang of female snatchers was busted, who have confessed to their crimes in the investigation.

The police said that the gang was involved in stealing the valuables of the people traveling on the metro bus service in Rawalpindi and the action was taken after numerous complaints.

Two mobile phones and Rs450,000 were recovered from the members of the ‘lady gang’.

Read more: Police bust gang raping girls after offering them work in film

In March, a gang of armed dacoits were also caught using rickshaws for robberies in Karachi.

The armed dacoits of the ‘Rickshaw Gang’ had looted a shop in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area of Karachi and took away mobile phones and cash worth Rs15m.

