Lady Louise Windsor makes military debut in full uniform with boyfriend

Lady Louise Windsor is marching alongside her fellow cadets!

Over the weekend, the only daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh was seen in full camouflage as she marched with her fellow cadets during the St Andrews Regiments’ Day Parade.

The royal participated in the parade as part of her duties with the St Andrews University Officers’ Training Corps (UOTC), an Army Reserve unit for university students which provides military experience and leadership training without committing participants to professional service.

Lady Louise appeared serious and concentrated as she wore belted army jacket and beret, with a poppy pinned to her breast pocket in respect of Remembrance Day.

After the service, the participating regiments march through St Andrews, ending at the War Memorial for a wreath-laying ceremony.

“It was a very sombre affair. Lady Louise’s serious demeanour reflects the sombre nature of the procession. She was incredibly committed and professional throughout,” an insider told Hello!

Lady Louise – who is currently in the fourth and final year of her English degree at St Andrews University in Scotland – holds the rank of Officer Cadet in the Army Reserve and fits her training around her studies.

This is the first time Lady Louise has been seen taking part in the annual event.