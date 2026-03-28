Lady Willingdon Hospital MS, Staff Suspended Over Patient Privacy Breach

LAHORE: The Medical Superintendent (MS) and the Head of Department at Lady Willingdon Hospital Lahore have been suspended following a breach of patient privacy, ARY News reported, citing the PRO to the Chief Minister of Punjab.

According to the CM’s Public Relations Officer, the Secretary of Specialized Healthcare also suspended a Women Medical Officer (WMO), five Post-Graduate Residents (PGRs), two nurses, and a staff member.

The PRO confirmed that the Secretary of Specialized Healthcare suspended MS Dr. Farah Inam, ordering her to report back to the department.

Additionally, the Head of Department, Dr. Uzma, has been directed to report to the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department.

Further disciplinary actions include the reassignment of WMO Iqra Hafeez to the Health and Population Department.

An explanation letter has been issued to the Head of the Gynecology Department at Lady Willingdon Hospital.

Charge nurses Iqra Zahid and Fozia Rasheed, along with staff member Haseeb Al-Rauf, have also been suspended and ordered to report to the department.

The crackdown follows the discovery of videos filmed during patient surgeries that were subsequently shared on social media platforms.

Doctors compete during two surgeries in one OT at Lady Willingdon Hospital, Lahore. Despite ban, they went on to record video as well.

pic.twitter.com/TyyQUdMxzo — Faizan (@faizannriaz) March 27, 2026

The CM Complaint Cell initiated action yesterday, initially suspending four doctors for the violation.

Earlier, doctors at a government hospital reportedly turned the operating theater into a “racing ground” for their surgical skills, putting patients’ lives at risk.

In a shocking incident at Lady Willingdon Hospital, Lahore, doctors allegedly competed to see who could complete a surgery the fastest. The medical staff turned two procedures into a race, prioritizing speed and personal amusement over patient safety.

Despite a strict ban on filming inside operating rooms, the doctors recorded the procedures. This dangerous display occurred during C-section operations, and a video of the distressing incident has since surfaced.

In response, Punjab Health Secretary Azmat Mahmood has taken formal notice of the matter.

The Secretary has decided to take strict disciplinary action against all doctors and staff members involved in the incident.

“Treating patients like a joke will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” the Health Secretary stated.