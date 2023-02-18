Lagarde advises just distribution of subsidies in Pakistan

MUNICH: Former chief of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde has advised for increasing tax revenue and just distribution of subsidies in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The European Central Bank President talking with a scribe on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference here expressed her solidarity with the people of Pakistan adding that one-third of the country’s population has affected by the previous year’s unprecedented floods.

She previously served as the 11th managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) from 2011 to 2019.

ECP chief said that the IMF wants economic well-being of the poor segments of the population of Pakistan.

World leaders meeting in the Munich Security Conference to discuss global security challenges.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also attending the moot in Germany from February 16-20.

During his visit, he will participate in several events and engage with international media, a Foreign Office press release earlier said.

The foreign minister will also hold bilateral meetings with foreign ministers from around the world.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar also attending the Munich Security Conference.

