Lahore: Accused in Constable Kamal killing case granted bail

Lahore: The accused in the murder of constable Kamal murder case has been granted post-arrest bail by the court, ARY News reported.

Kamal was shot dead amid a police raid on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers’ house in Model Town.

According to details, the 60-year-old Sajid Hussain who reportedly shot constable Kamal has been granted bail by the court on Saturday. He was granted bail after submitting Rs100,000.

The accused’s attorney Farhad Ali Shah argued in the court that Sajid is innocent and he should be granted bail. He fired at the policeman thinking that he was a robber trying to break into his house, the attorney claimed. The killing of the constable was a pure misunderstanding, the lawyer argued.

The Lahore-based constable Kamal Ahmad was killed during a raid by a police team at the residence of a local PTI leader in Lahore’s Model Town C-Block.

According to DIG Operations Chaudhry Sohail, the cop was martyred as a result of a bullet fired from a rooftop during a police crackdown in Model Town. Police have taken two people into custody.

Also Read: Cop killed during police crackdown in Lahore

The FIR was also registered under Sections 302 (murder), 34 (common intention), 324 (attempt to murder), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 427 (causing damage) of the Pakistan Penal Code, and Section 7 of Anti-Terrorism Act.

Comments