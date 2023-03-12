Lahore admin allows PTI to hold public rally

LAHORE: The district administration of Lahore has allowed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold public rally in the provincial capital, scheduled to take place tomorrow (Monday) in connection with upcoming general elections in Punjab, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Sources told ARY News that the Lahore administration allowed the political party to hold public rally on the instructions of caretaker Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Mohsin Naqvi.

In this regard, the district administration met with the PTI leaders and apprised it of the decision.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) demanded adequate security arrangements for public rally in Lahore, which was postponed till tomorrow (Monday) after the Punjab government imposed Section 144 for a day.

The PTI has penned down a letter to Secretary Home Department, Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) Police Lahore and Superintendent of Police (SP) Security, demanding adequate security arrangements for public rally in Lahore – scheduled to take place tomorrow (Monday) in connection with upcoming general elections in Punjab.

(PTI) chairman Imran Khan called off his election rally in Lahore after the Punjab interim government imposed Section 144 in the provincial capital.

Taking to Twitter, the PTI chief said: “It seems again that Section 144 has been imposed illegally solely on the PTI election campaign as all other public activities are ongoing in Lahore.”

“Only Zaman Park has been surrounded by containers & heavy police contingent. Clearly, like 8 March, Punjab CM and police want to provoke clashes to file more sham FIRs against PTI leadership and workers and to use as pretext for postponing elections,” said the former prime minister.

Talking to media outside Zaman Park, PTI senior leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the party has decided to hold election rally in Lahore tomorrow (Monday). He also urged ECP to hear PTI’s petition on an urgent basis and order caretaker govt to lift “illegal” Section 144 in Lahore.

Section 144

A day earlier, the caretaker Punjab government imposed Section 144 in Lahore with immediate effect as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) prepares to hold public rally today (Sunday) in connection with upcoming general elections in the province.

Addressing a press conference, Information Minister Amir Mir said that the government has imposed Section 144 in Lahore with immediate effect, citing terror threat and beginning to Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in the provincial capital.

“Imran Khan has announced to hold rally on the day – when PSL matches will start in Lahore and a marathon will also be held,” he said, adding that a ban has been imposed on carrying out public rallies in Lahore tomorrow.

