Lahore: Basant related economy generates over two billion

LAHORE: In February’s seven days, from 1st to 07, over two billion rupees kites and other material of kite-flying sold in Lahore.

People in Lahore celebrating traditional Basant Festival these days, allowed by authorities after a long hiatus, as the skies of the historic city illuminated by various sizes and colours of kites.

President District Kite-flying Association has said that in three days of Basant Festival more than 500 million rupees kite-flying material was sold.

Shaikh Saleem said that the mismanagement in manufacturing and provision of kites and strings has enhanced the costs.

“We are grateful to the people for their effective compliance of the government’s standard operating procedures,” he said.

He also advised the administration to announce the Basant celebrations three months before the festival so as to keep the prices at an appropriate level.

It is to be mentioned here that the provincial government has announced three days Basant Festival from February 06 to 08 under the Punjab Regulation of Kite Flying Act 2025.