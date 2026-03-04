Lahore’: Bridge approved to link Jahangir’s Tomb with main road

LAHORE: A special meeting on the Lahore Heritage Areas Revival (LAHAR) project approved construction of a bridge to directly connect Tomb of Jahangir with the main road, and a deadline was set for completion of the project.

The meeting was jointly chaired by Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif to review progress on the restoration of historic and heritage sites in the provincial capital. While progress on the restoration of Tomb of Nur Jahan and Tomb of Asif Khan was also reviewed.

Participants agreed to fully restore all sections of the Lahore Fort to their original historic condition. Spread over 40 acres, 26 monuments within the fort complex will be revived in their authentic form.

A principled decision was taken to impose a ban on all kinds of protest gatherings and rallies on Mall Road in order to preserve its heritage character.

The meeting considered a proposal to establish a new wing within the Tourism Department dedicated to the restoration and maintenance of historic buildings. It was agreed to restore Kharaak Singh Haveli and old servant quarters for conversion into a heritage hotel to promote tourism.

The chief minister directed immediate steps to remove electricity and other overhead wiring from the entire Walled City.

Restoration projects from Tollinton Market to Lahori Gate, and from Katchery Chowk to Neela Gumbad were reviewed.

Work to restore uniform historic façades from Shah Alam Market to Rang Mahal Chowk was also discussed.

A report was presented on the Nasir Bagh underground parking project, rehabilitation of Railway Station Chowk and the revival of Misri Shah.

Approval was granted for an aesthetically enhanced exterior design to restore the traditional and historic character of Pak Tea House.

The meeting also reviewed proposals for the restoration of a cricket ground and traditional akhara at Minto Park, reaffirming the government’s resolve to blend heritage conservation with modern urban planning under the vision of a renewed old Lahore.