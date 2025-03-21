Youth opens fire after cafe staff intervene in woman ‘harassment’

LAHORE: A shocking incident unfolded in Lahore’s Johar Town area, where a young man, reportedly from an affluent background, opened fire at a cafe’s staff for intervening in the harassment of a girl, ARY News reported.

The incident occurred at a cafe in Johar Town, where the suspect, driving a black Vigo, fired at the staff. The incident was captured on camera and has gone viral.

According to police, two suspects arrived at the scene in a black Vigo with fake number plates. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

The Vigo, with tinted windows, was found to have a fake number plate. According to police, the security guard at the cafe was injured in the firing.