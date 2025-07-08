Lahore car crash: Underage driver sent on physical remand

LAHORE: A local court on Tuesday granted a four-day physical remand of underage driver, Hashir, who was involved in a fatal car crash in Lahore, ARY News reported.

Police produced the accused before Judicial Magistrate Rana Shaheryar, seeking a 14-day physical remand.

The investigation officer stated that the remand was needed to verify the driver’s age, conduct a psychological evaluation, and carry out further investigation into the car crash incident. However, the court approved a four-day remand.

Meanwhile, police have obtained Hashir’s school certificate to confirm his age. Officials noted that the accused has repeatedly changed his statements in an attempt to mislead the investigation officer.

Authorities have also decided to include Hashir’s father, Umar Malik, and Khurram, the sales manager of a pharmaceutical company, in the investigation. The pharmaceutical company reportedly registered the vehicle involved in the crash under a private bank’s name.

The incident occurred a day ago, when an underage driver ran over three motorcycles in Shahdara, Lahore, leaving at least one dead and three others injured.

According to police reports, the collision occurred due to reckless driving by the underage driver, identified as Hashir, who has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. The underage driver lost control of a car and crushed three motorcycles.

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by the brother of the deceased, identified as 30-year-old Muhammad Amin.

Inspector General (IG) of Punjab Police, Dr. Usman Anwar, took notice of the incident and expressed strong disapproval of traffic violations by underage drivers.

He issued directives to intensify crackdowns on underage driving across Punjab, emphasizing that unlicensed minors must not be allowed on the roads.

IG Punjab also ordered strict action against the parents of underage drivers and stressed a zero-tolerance policy for overspeeding, overloading, and one-way traffic violations.