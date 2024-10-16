Lahore college ‘rape’ case: Inquiry committee formed to probe disinformation

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has constituted a seven-member committee to investigate disinformation on social media regarding an alleged rape incident at a private college in Lahore.

As per details, a seven-member investigation team has been formed at the complaint of the college principal. The team is led by the deputy director of FIA Cybercrime Wing.

The FIA team has initiated action against those spreading false information regarding Lahore college ‘rape’ case, on social media that caused discomfort in the public order.

The FIA officials said all necessary resources will be utilized to ensure those involved face legal consequences.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz also formed a high-level committee to investigate the alleged ‘rape’ of a female student at a private college.

According to the notification, the six-member committee will be headed by the Punjab chief secretary. The home secretary, advocate general Punjab, secretary higher education and secretary of specialized healthcare will be the members of the committee.

Father of girl denies rape incident

The father of a girl allegedly assaulted by a security guard at a private college denied any such incident, stating that the ongoing protests in his daughter’s name are unfounded.

“Our daughter is being used as a basis for protests, which has no connection to her,” he asserted. He explained that his daughter had slipped at home, resulting in a back injury that necessitated her admission to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

“We have provided the police with our daughter’s medical reports,” he added, expressing disbelief after viewing footage of the protests concerning his daughter. “Those who have daughters can feel this pain,” he emphasised.