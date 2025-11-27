Woman gets dowry items back in Lahore courtroom

The Lahore Family Court, in an unusual case, ordered the on-site return of dowry items to a woman, who took a divorce from her husband, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, the family court Judge Rukshana Ameen heard the petition filed by the woman, Gul Zaib, through her counsel Mujaddad Bajwa.

The petitioner approached the court seeking the return of her dowry items.

Although the court had earlier sent a bailiff for recovery, the woman refused to accept the items due to their deteriorated condition.

When the court summoned the items again, several pieces were presented as newly replaced.

The court inspected the dowry articles in the courtroom and handed over the acceptable items to the woman, while the damaged items were returned to the husband.

Judge Rukhsana Ameen further directed that the cost of the damaged items be paid to the woman.

The couple had already been divorced, but the dowry items had not been returned, prompting the woman to seek relief from the court.

