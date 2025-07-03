Lahore records decline in crime during first half of 2025

LAHORE: Lahore has been nominated as one of Pakistan’s most protected major cities in 2025, with a significant crime reduction in the city, ARY News reported.



Six-month data gathered from emergency helpline 15 and FIRs reveal an extraordinary 68% reduction in serious crimes compared to the same period in 2023.

Only 12,484 criminal acts were reported in the tenor from January to June 2025, compared to 24,445 in 2024 and 39,260 in 2023.

According to Lahore crime statistics 2025, substantial crime reduction in Lahore, particularly in key categories, has been reported. Robbery cases have gone down by 81% compared to 2023 and 69% compared to 2024.

In addition, assassinations committed during robberies have reduced to 69% from 2023 and 60% from 2024. Also, common dacoity has declined by 67% from 2023 and 52% from 2024, while motorcycle theft has reduced to 36% from 2024. Vehicle theft has also reduced, with a decrease of 56% from 2023 and 44% from 2024.

Read More: Home minister says crime rate declined in Karachi

DIG Operations Lahore, Faisal Kamran, credits this success to strategic improvements, including the eradication of political intrusion, merit-based appointments, discouraging the culture of suggestion, and enhancements in scrutiny through the Punjab Safe Cities Authority.

Faisal Kamran highlighted that the improved law and order situation is not accidental but the result of hard work, data-driven policing, and community engagement. “We’ve beaten our benchmark,” he mentioned, adding that Lahore’s performance has now widespread acknowledgement after release of Lahore crime statistics 2025.

Lahore ranked 37th globally in low crime and 63rd among the world’s safest cities in the 2025 Numbeo Crime and Safety Index, surpassing cities like New York, London, and Paris due to a noteworthy crime reduction in Lahore.

With continued efforts and public collaboration, Lahore crime statistics 2025 may set a new standard for urban safety across South Asia. The city’s transformation is being hailed as a model of effective governance and modern policing.