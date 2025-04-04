Bride shot dead by brother-in-law on wedding day

LAHORE: A young bride was shot and killed by her brother-in-law on her wedding day in Lahore in a shocking incident on Friday, ARY News reported quoting police.

DIG Investigations Zeeshan Siddiqui said that the suspect identified as Ikram had entered the bride’s room early in the morning and opened fire, resulting in her death.

The deceased, Ayesha, was all set to get married on the same day she was killed. The suspect, Akram, was arrested by police from the Sundar area.

According to police, Ikram is the brother of the slain bride and had a familial dispute with her, which led to the tragic incident.

The police officials revealed that Ikram had himself called Rescue 15 to inform the police about the incident and then fled the scene. The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter further.

The incident occurred in Manga Mandi, a town located in the Lahore District of Punjab. It is situated about 38 kilometers southwest of Kalma Chowk, Lahore, and is easily accessible via the Multan Road.

Earlier on Thursday, two separate incidents of violence have shaken the province of Punjab, leaving two people dead

In the first incident, a father was allegedly killed by his son in Kabeerwala, Khanewal District. According to police, the incident occurred due to a verbal altercation between the two.

The son fled the scene after the incident and is currently being pursued, the police said and added that the body has been shifted to a hospital for post-mortem.

