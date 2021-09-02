Dejected husband jumps off court building after wife ditches

LAHORE: A man attempted suicide by jumping off the first floor of a court building after his wife refused to go with him in Lahore on Thursday, ARY News reported.

Abdul Rehman and his wife Saba appeared before a judicial magistrate in a case involving their freewill marriage.

The woman in a statement to the magistrate said she wanted to go with her parents. The man got upset over her statement and started banging his head against the wall.

He then ran out of the courtroom and jumped off the first floor of the building but nearby people grabbed him, stopping him from falling down. He was later pulled to safety.

Abdul Rehman said he loves his wife and children very much and can’t live without them.