Lahore’s double-decker bus fares reverted after hike

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has rejected the increase in fares for the Tourism Development Corporation Punjab’s (TDCP) double-decker bus service.

The fare was previously increased from Rs. 200 to Rs. 500, with a proposed hike of Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000 for the corporate sector, educational institutions, and commercial activities.

Following the Chief Minister’s directive, the notification regarding the fare increase has been withdrawn, and the old fares have been restored. Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her indignation over the fare hike, stating that it would put a financial burden on the public.

“The double-decker bus service has been started for the sightseeing and entertainment purpose of the general public,” CM Punjab said. “We are providing the best travel and tourism facilities to the public at minimal charges and will continue to do so.”

The TDCP’s double-decker bus service operates on three routes in Lahore, promoting tourism in the city. The service is popular among locals and tourists alike, offering a unique and affordable way to explore the city’s attractions.