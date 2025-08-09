Electric tram routes announced in Lahore

LAHORE: After the success of electric buses in Punjab, Electric tram to hit Lahore roads to facilitate citizens, ARY News reported.

As per details, the electric tram will run along a route from Harbanspura to Thokar Niaz Baig, as part of a new urban transport initiative.

Authorities have also decided to streamline underpasses along Canal Road, aligning them into a single lane to improve traffic flow. Additionally, plans are underway to shift the Jail Road underpass from the left to the right side of the road.

The electric tram will operate on the extreme left side of Canal Road, ensuring minimal disruption to existing traffic. To facilitate smoother operations, the road width near bus stops will be expanded.

The Transport Department is actively reviewing various aspects of the tram route to ensure its feasibility and efficiency.

Furthermore, discussions are ongoing regarding the construction of an underground road from Jallo to Harbanspura to enhance connectivity in the city.

Imported from China, the first electric tram earlier reached Lahore, and will initially be operated on Canal Road, according to an official.

The tram consists of three interconnected units and runs entirely on electricity. With just a 10-minute charge, it can cover 25 to 27 kilometers and has a capacity to carry 250 passengers.

The tram runs like a subway but operates on roads. A pilot project already begun near Lahore Airport to test the battery-powered electric vehicle.

A Public Relations Officer said that the tram was assembled at the Ali Town Depot. It will be launched as a pilot project in its initial phase.

He said that the service will be free of cost initially during the pilot phase.

“The tram service will be free during the trial period. If the trial is successful, ticket prices will be introduced for regular operations,” the spokesperson added.