Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Man arrested for attempting sexual assault on minor girl

By Web Desk
LAHORE: A five-year-old girl was allegedly harassed by a janitor at Lahore’s Ganga Ram Hospital, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The accused – identified as Abid Maseeh – allegedly molested the young girl on the fifth floor of the hospital where she was admitted and receiving medical treatment.

As per the details, the incident occurred when the girl’s mother was asleep, upon waking, she discovered the man attempting to sexually molest the girl, and raised an alarm.

The police have arrested Abid Maseeh, the individual involved in the case, after registering a case against him.

Maseeh has reportedly confessed to the crime in a video statement, which has been recorded as part of the ongoing investigation. The authorities are proceeding with the case based on this confession.

