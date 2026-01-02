Lahore underworld's gangster Faizan Boxer killed in CCD encounter

LAHORE: Faizan Boxer, an alleged gangster linked to the Lahore underworld, was killed in an alleged encounter with the Punjab Crime Control Department (CCD), police said on Friday.

According to officials, the incident occurred in the Ichhra area when a CCD Kotwali team was escorting Faizan Boxer to Sheikhupura for identification. During the transfer, his accomplices allegedly opened fire in an attempt to free him.

Police said an exchange of gunfire followed, during which Faizan Boxer was reportedly killed by shots fired by his own associates. No CCD personnel were injured in the shootout.

Authorities said the suspect was wanted in multiple criminal cases, including murder, robbery, and armed assault.

In a similar incident on October 11, 2025, the prime suspect in the Ameer Balaj murder case, Khawaja Tareef Gulshan alias Teefi Butt, was killed in an alleged encounter with the CCD in Punjab.

Teefi Butt had been extradited from Dubai a day earlier and was being transported by road to the CCD headquarters in Lahore when his accomplices allegedly attacked the police convoy near Kot Sabzal in Rahim Yar Khan district. Police claimed he was killed during the exchange of fire by his own associates.

Teefi Butt was nominated, along with Khawaja Aqeel alias Gogi Butt and others, in the FIR registered over the targeted killing of Ameer Balaj near Thokar Niaz Beg, Lahore, on February 19, 2024.

Following the murder, Teefi Butt fled abroad and was later declared a proclaimed offender by the authorities.

In 2024, the Punjab Police had approached the Ministry of Interior to initiate extradition proceedings. After the ministry’s approval, Interpol red warrants were issued for his arrest and repatriation.

Teefi Butt was brought to Karachi Airport via a private airline and later transferred to Lahore, where he was handed over to the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the case.