CCTV footage of child kidnapping from Lahore General Hospital released

LAHORE: Police have released closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage showing the kidnapping of a newborn child from Lahore General Hospital’s nursery.

The footage reveals two burqa-clad women, abducting the infant, concealing the child in their attire. The kidnappers were seen fleeing the scene in a rickshaw outside the Lahore General Hospital

Authorities have appealed to the public for assistance in identifying the suspects. An FIR has been filed against the unidentified women.

Muhammad Afzal, the father of the newborn, claims that his two-day-old son was kidnapped due to the negligence of the hospital staff.

Professor Farooq Afzal, Principal of Lahore General Hospital, confirmed that strict action is being taken against the hospital staff responsible for the security lapse. Two hospital employees have already been suspended in connection with the negligence.

Professor Afzal assured the public that the police are working tirelessly to recover the child and that the hospital will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement. He emphasized that security failures will not be tolerated.

The Medical Superintendent (MS) of Lahore General Hospital also announced that the identities of individuals providing information leading to the identification of the suspects would remain confidential, and they would be awarded certificates of appreciation.