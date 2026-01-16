Lahore High Court bars PHA from commercial use of parks

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has barred the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) from using or renting parks for commercial purposes.

Justice Shahid Karim issued the directions while hearing petitions related to smog, environmental degradation, and water-related issues.

The court ruled that no commercial activity may be carried out in any park without prior approval from the Environmental Commission.

The court further directed that two parks in the city be restored to their original condition and developed as model parks.

During the hearing, Justice Karim observed that industrial units are the biggest contributors to pollution and emphasised the need for a dedicated regulatory unit for industries. “There should be a proper, separate unit for industries,” he remarked.

The court stressed that the PHA’s primary responsibility is the maintenance and protection of parks rather than using them for commercial activities. Justice Karim also asked the PHA to present any judicial precedent on the matter, adding, “You expect the court to do everything.”

The lawyer for the petitioner argued that a restaurant had been established at Dungi Ground and pointed out that a floating restaurant was being constructed on Canal Road near Jallo Park.

Justice Karim reiterated that the court had repeatedly directed the PHA not to build restaurants in parks and had instead suggested establishing libraries and public spaces for community use.

The Lahore High Court adjourned the hearing until January 23.