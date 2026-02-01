Lahore jewellery theft: Case registered against policemen for leaking information

LAHORE: Police have registered a case against officers accused of leaking information related to the arrest of the prime suspect in the Lahore jewellery theft, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the FIR, Ichhra police have booked four officials, including two station house officers, for allegedly sharing sensitive details linked to the arrest of Waseem Akhtar.

The case includes charges relating to the misuse of authority. The text of the FIR states that the leak of information from a high-profile Lahore jewellery theft case caused damage to the investigation.

It further says that all four officials were part of the team assigned to investigate the high-profile case. The accused officers have been identified as Ikhlaq, Umar Hayat, Mohsin Raza and Javed.

It is to be noted that a major jewellery theft occurred in Lahore’s Ichhra Bazar, where a trusted jeweler, Waseem Akhtar, allegedly stole approximately 20 kg of gold from fellow traders in December 2025.

The suspect disappeared with gold valued at nearly Rs1 billion, with CCTV footage showing him carrying bags. The suspect was later arrested in Islamabad.