One more suspect of Lahore’s Johar Town bombing arrested

LAHORE: The security institutions have arrested one more suspect in Lahore’s Johar Town bomb blast from Mardan who is identified as Zia Khan, citing sources, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The officials of sensitive institutions arrested another suspect in the Lahore bombing incident. Investigation sources told ARY News that the vehicle used in the Lahore bombing was prepared in Mardan while the explosive material was allegedly installed inside the CNG cylinder.

“The vehicle was sent to the Johar Town locality via motorway on June 21 which entered the boundary of Lahore on June 23. The suspect Sajjad Hussain brought the explosive-laden vehicle to Lahore while assisting Zia Khan.”

“Sajjad Hussain has already been arrested from Mandi Bahauddin who was in contact with Peter Paul David,” sources added.

The first suspect, Peter Paul David, had been arrested from Lahore airport after being offloaded from a Karachi-bound flight in connection with the Lahore bomb explosion.

Moreover, city division police officials have conducted a search operation in different localities for making effective security arrangements after the Johar Town bombing. During the search operation, the cops registered and verified the credentials of several people.

The search operation was conducted in the premises of Data Darbar, Masti Gate, Badami Bagh, Shad Bagh, New Anarkali, Naulakha, Shahdara and Lari Adda.

Earlier in the day, Police claimed to have arrested a woman facilitator of the June 23 blast in Johar Town of Lahore that killed four people and left 24 others injured.

According to the police, Kiran was apprehended on information provided by suspect Peter Paul David who is already in police custody. They said Peter Paul used to stay at a private hotel in the provincial capital’s Rewaz Garden, adding Kiran would also stay with him.

The police have taken CCTV footage and record of the hotel into their custody. Employees of the hotel are also being interrogated. A police official said all the arrests had been made on the basis of information provided by Peter Paul David.

At least four people had lost their lives and over 20 sustained injuries including a police constable following a powerful bomb explosion in Lahore’s Johar Town on June 23.