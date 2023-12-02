Lahore maid ‘set on fire’ by house owner records statement

LAHORE: The maid who was ‘set on fire’ by the house owner in Lahore has recorded her video statement, ARY News reported.

As per details, the employer identified as Shazia poured petrol on her 40-year-old maid Shabnam and set her on fire in North Cantt.

Police officials reported that the house owner allegedly asked her maid for hot water but set her on fire when she took time to bring the water.

Naeem, Shazia’s husband, was apprehended by the police on November 29, following Shabnam’s admission to the hospital with severe burns whereas, Shazia remains at large.

The victim recorded her video statement and expressing concern for her children, Shabnam holds house owner Shazia accountable for any harm that may cause to them, as Shazia is still not in police custody.

Moreover, the 40-year-old maid appealed for justice from Punjab IG Usman Anwer. The victim’s family stated that 70 percent of her body was burned and her condition worsened after second surgery.

Earlier, a 15-year-old housemaid, Rizwana was admitted to General Hospital Lahore in critical condition after Somia, the wife of a civil judge namely Asim Hafeez deputed at the Federal Judicial Academy – Sargodha allegedly tortured her after blaming her for stealing gold jejewelryHowever, Somia Asim is on bail in the Rizwana torture case. In September, a district and session court in Islamabad ordered to release of Somia Asim — the wife of a civil judge — in the housemaid torture case.