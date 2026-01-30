Lahore manhole tragedy: SHO suspended for 'torturing' deceased's husband

LAHORE: Station Head Officer (SHO) Zain Abbas has been suspended over allegations of torturing the husband of woman, who, along with her toddler, fell into an open manhole in Lahore’s Bhatti Gate area.

DIG Operations Lahore ordered action following reports of the husband’s detention and alleged torture by the SHO. Furthermore, a show-cause notice has been issued to the concerned DSP.

Investigations will also be conducted to determine the response of the City SP and other relevant police officials.

The DIG Operations has written to the Internal Accountability Branch (IAB), directing it to conduct an independent inquiry into the matter.

The inquiry will examine the reasons behind taking the husband and his brother into custody. It will also assess why police made arrests in response to a rescue call and why police action was taken during the rescue operation.

According to a Lahore Police spokesperson, strict action will be taken against all officers found responsible.

On Wednesday night, a mother and her daughter fell into an open manhole near Bhati Gate, Lahore. After hours of search operation, bodies of the woman and her daughter were retrieved from the manhole.

Rescue 1122 officials stated that portions of the manhole was left open due to ongoing construction work near the Data Darbar Birds Market.