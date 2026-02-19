Lahore medical college: Police release initial findings into Fariha’s death

Police have released an initial report into the death of a female student, Fariha, who jumped from the third floor of Fatima Jinnah Medical College in Lahore on Tuesday.

According to a report by ARY News, the student allegedly jumped from the roof of the college hostel. Police said she sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to hospital, but could not survive due to excessive blood loss.

Medical officials identified the deceased as 22-year-old Fariha, a final-year student whose examinations were under way. Doctors confirmed that she died as a result of critical head trauma.

In its preliminary findings, police stated that Fariha had reportedly been suffering from severe depression for the past six months. One of her final-year papers had already been completed, while another examination was scheduled for 19 February, for which she had been preparing.

Police said further investigation is under way and a medical board has been constituted to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident. Fariha was originally from Kashmir and was living in Lahore with her father.

It is worth noting that last month, a student at a private college in Narowal district attempted suicide by jumping from the second floor, sustaining critical injuries.

She was later shifted to Lahore’s General Hospital, where doctors confirmed a fracture to the frontal bone of her skull. Police had said the student was a fifth-semester computer science student and that domestic issues were cited as the apparent reason in the initial report.