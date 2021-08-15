Lahore model Nayyab was killed by stepbrother over ‘honour’: police    

KARACHI: Police on Sunday claimed that the stepbrother of a Lahore-based model Nayab was behind her murder in the name of what he said ‘honour’, ARY NEWS reported.

The police said that Aslam, the stepbrother of Nayab murdered her in the name of honour. “He strangulated her and later tried to create an impression that he was sexually assaulted and then murdered by someone else,” they said.

The police said that they were able to reach her brother after reviewing pieces of evidence collected from the crime spot.

A Lahore-based model was found dead in her house in the DHA Phase V area of the provincial capital, police said on July 11.

According to the police, the 29-year-old model identified as Nayab was strangulated to death by unidentified men at her home in Lahore’s DHA.

The victim was unmarried and living alone in her house, said police.

Police have filed a case on the complaint of her stepbrother Mohammad Ali, who stated that he had found her body lying on the floor when he came to visit her.

“When I visited her [Nayab] house on Sunday evening, she was lying unconscious on the floor,” he told police. He said that window of her room was also broken and there were marks on her neck.