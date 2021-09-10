Lahore nanbais plan to raise roti, naan prices tomorrow

LAHORE: The nanbais in Lahore has summoned a meeting on Saturday (tomorrow) to raise the price of roti and naan in the provincial capital, citing a hike in flour and gas prices, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, a meeting of Muttahida Naan Roti Association has been summoned tomorrow to raise the price of roti by Rs 2 from Rs 10. The meeting would also mull over increasing naan price by Rs3, bringing it to Rs18 per naan.

“We are forced to raise the prices owing to an increase in rates of flour and gas,” the association said.

In June 2021, the prices of roti in Lahore city have gone up from Rs8 after nanbais said that the hike was needed in the wake of rising prices of flour.

Read More: ECC APPROVES INCREASING PRICES OF FLOUR, GHEE, SUGAR

The price of roti has been increased from Rs8 to Rs10 while no increase was announced in the prices of Naan and kulcha.

“We have been receiving a 20-kilogram flour packet at Rs 1070, contrary to its previous rate of Rs860,” the nanbais said adding that the price was only raised after an increase in flour prices.