‘No bird zone’ to be established in Lahore for aviation safety

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed an initiative to ensure aviation safety by establishing a “No Bird Zone” around Lahore’s airports, ARY News reported.

The district administration, Wildlife Department, and Environment Protection Authority have been mobilized to implement the plan. The initiative includes creating “ring fencing” (aerial safety barriers) in various parts of Lahore to prevent bird strikes, which pose a significant risk to aircraft.

Maryam Nawaz has instructed Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb to activate Punjab’s first Wildlife Force to support this operation. The government has decided to shut down illegal slaughterhouses and poultry farms near airports, enforce proper waste disposal regulations for bakeries, and ban poultry farms, bakeries, and slaughterhouses operating without environmental safeguards.

Strict environmental regulations will also be applied to leather tanning and manufacturing companies in the vicinity of airports.

To further reduce bird activity near airports, the disposal of garbage and food waste in open areas has been banned, and the use of covered dustbins has been made mandatory. Wildlife Rangers have been ordered to commence operations, with a directive issued by the Wildlife Headquarters.

The Punjab government’s notification emphasizes eliminating factors that attract birds near airports, with strict enforcement of the Punjab Wildlife Act. Violations will result in arrests, penalties, and fines.

Maryam Aurangzeb stated that these measures aim to enhance air travel safety and reduce bird-related aircraft incidents, noting that “No Bird Zones” are a standard practice near airports worldwide.

