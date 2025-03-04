Lahore: Painter arrested for gruesome murder of elderly woman

LAHORE: Police have arrested a suspect for the gruesome murder of an elderly woman in Harbanspura area of Lahore.

According to the police, the suspect brutally murdered the woman to steal her mobile phone. The accused, a painter, had worked at the victim’s house just 20 days prior to the incident.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Muhammad Naveed revealed that the suspect took the victim’s mobile phone after committing the crime.

The victim, who had four married children, lived alone. The police have successfully apprehended the suspect, registering a murder case against him.

The suspect has confessed to the crime during the preliminary investigation. SSP Investigation Muhammad Naveed confirmed the suspect’s confession.

Five people killed over old enmity in Peshawar

Earlier, Five people were killed over old enmity in Peshawar’s Badh Bair, ARY News reported on Sunday, quoting local police.

As per details, unidentified attackers opened fire on a vehicle in Badh Bair area of Peshawar, resulting in death of five people.

The incident took place around 2:00 AM in the area. Initial investigations suggest that the attack was a result of personal enmity, police said.

Raids are being conducted to apprehend the suspects involved in the incident, police added.