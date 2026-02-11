Lahore Police arrest Burqa clad gang of three robbers

LAHORE: The Lahore police have busted a Burqa-clad gang comprised of three brothers involved in a spree of robberies.

The city’s Faisal Town police have arrested the gang with modern technology and assistance from CCTV footage.

The accused had a few days back committed a robbery in a house in Faisal Town by holding the family hostage, police said.

“The accused were seen in the CCTV footage while entering in the house and fleeing after committing crime”, according to police.

Officials have said that the accused have been brothers, one of them used to wear Burqa and claimed to be husband and wife during their crime spree.

SP Model Town has said that the accused have committed more than 47 crimes.

“Two pistols and mobile phone have been recovered from the possession of the accused, who have been identified as Adeel, Ahmed and Ateeq,” police officer added.