Lahore police arrest drug dealer disguised as a woman in burqa

Lahore police have arrested a drug dealer disguised as a woman in burqa, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the police, the suspect, identified as Atta-ur-Rehman, was apprehended during a routine patrol in Sufiya Abad in Nishtar Colony.

Authorities recovered 10 kilograms of narcotics from the suspect, and a case has been registered against him.

During interrogation, the suspect confessed to supplying drugs from Peshawar to Lahore.

The vehicle used in the drug trafficking operation has also been seized by the police.

Read more: Female drug dealer supplying drugs to educational institutions arrested

Earlier, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting a raid managed to arrest a female drug dealer and seized six kg drugs, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman.

He informed that ANF successfully conducting operations across the country against drug pushers to make educational institutions drug-free.

A female accused involved in supplying drugs to the students in educational institutions was arrested red-handed. The arrested drug dealer was involved in supplying drugs to a well-known educational institution in Islamabad.

The spokesman informed that acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted and the accused was arrested with drugs near an educational institution.

During the search of the arrested accused, 4.8 kg hashish and 1.2 kg opium were recovered, he said.