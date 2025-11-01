Lahore police deny torturing former MPA Sumera Komal

LAHORE: Punjab police on Saturday denied allegations of torturing former PML-N MPA Sumera Komal at a local police station.

Sumera Komal alleged that police had arrested her son without any charges while he was standing outside their house.

She claimed that when she and her husband went to the police station to secure his release, police officers subjected them to physical assault. A video of the scuffle later surfaced on social media.

Komal also linked the incident to a previous case involving her other son, who died last month in an accident, falling from a motorcycle.

However, police have denied all allegations. According to officials, an inquiry ordered by the DIG (Operations) was completed within 48 hours and found the claims to be baseless.

Police stated that Komal’s son, Arsalan, had been arrested two days earlier along with 12 others during a raid at a snooker club where gambling was allegedly taking place.

The police maintained that both the club and the arrested suspects were already on record in a previous gambling case.

They further added that Komal’s attempt to link her son’s arrest to the earlier case was “unfounded” and an effort to exert pressure on law enforcement.

According to a police spokesperson, the former MPA and her husband “misbehaved with police personnel” while attempting to secure their son’s release.

“The law is equal for everyone,” the spokesperson added, citing the directives of the Punjab Chief Minister.