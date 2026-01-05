Lahore: Female student in critical condition after attempted suicide at private university

LAHORE: A female student who attempted suicide at a private university in Lahore remains in critical condition, ARY News reported on Monday, quoting hospital administration.

Hospital authorities stated that the 24-year-old student, identified as Fatima, was brought to the emergency department at 12:17 pm.

Based on initial information, the incident is being treated as an attempted suicide.

According to the hospital administration, the student has sustained fractures to her legs, arms and ribs, while also suffering a severe head injury after jumping from the fourth floor of the university building.

Officials said that once her condition stabilises, she will be shifted to the Punjab Institute of Neurosciences for further treatment.

The hospital administration further confirmed that the student is currently on a ventilator, with a GCS score of 6T/15 recorded.

Fatima, a first-semester pharmacy student, was immediately shifted to the ICU of a private hospital affiliated with the university. According to sources, she jumped from the same location where another student had previously attempted suicide.

Fatima’s brother had dropped her at the university in the morning, according to university sources.

Following the incident, the private university administration has locked all entrances and issued a notice to suspend university operations indefinitely.

Last month, Owais Sultan, a student of the same private university committed suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of the building.