Lahore Qalandars announce Mustafizur Rahman as direct signing for PSL 11

Defending champions Lahore Qalandars have roped in Bangladesh pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman as a direct signing for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11.

The Bangladeshi star bowler, who was previously picked by the Qalandars in 2016 and 2018, is now set to return to the franchise for the 2026 edition, after he was signed for PKR 6.44 crore.

“Once a Qalandar, always a Qalandar. Mustafizur is not just a player; he’s a brother, a key part of our family who never left,” said Sameen Rana, Owner, Lahore Qalandars.

“We are thrilled to welcome him back to our dressing room. His talent, experience, and dedication will be invaluable as we aim to defend our title and make a statement in PSL 11.”

Mustafizur Rahman has represented Bangladesh in 15 Tests, 116 ODIs and 126 T20Is, taking 366 wickets across all formats.

Moreover, the 30-year-old pacer has played franchise cricket across the globe, taking 412 wickets in 322 matches at an average of 21.03.

Earlier, Lahore Qalandars had retained captain Shaheen Afridi, key batter Abdullah Shafique, dynamic all-rounder Sikandar Raza, and skilled youngster Mohammad Naeem.

Notably, Mustafizur’s signing comes in the backdrop of a turbulent few weeks for the bowler, who was released by Kolkata Knight Riders last month.

The decision was reportedly taken at the direction of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), sparking controversy in Bangladesh.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) responded strongly to the development, and the matter escalated to the point that the national cricket team opted not to travel to India for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Subsequently, Bangladesh were replaced by Scotland in the mega-event after multiple meetings between BCB and the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Adding to the strained situation, Bangladesh’s government also announced a ban on the broadcast and coverage of the IPL within the country.