Lahore Qalandars renew rights for another decade

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore Qalandars will continue under the stewardship of their current owners for another ten years after formally renewing their agreement with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday.

In a statement, the PCB confirmed that the franchise rights for the PSL’s most valuable team will remain with its existing management for the next decade, marking a major milestone for both the Qalandars and the league.

The three-time champions, who sit alongside Islamabad United as the only teams to lift the trophy thrice, were among the first franchises to renew their deal at the market valuation determined by global audit giant Ernst & Young.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi lauded the Qalandars’ leadership and long-term commitment, crediting Atif Rana and Sameen Rana for transforming the team into a nationwide and global cricketing brand.

“It gives me immense pleasure that Lahore Qalandars will continue to stay with its current owners,” Naqvi said.

“Atif Rana and Sameen Rana have worked extremely hard to turn this franchise into a household name across Pakistan and a reputable brand around the world. Their decision is a testament of confidence in the power and pull of the HBL PSL.”

Mohsin Naqvi added that the Qalandars have been central to the PSL’s growth, both on and off the field, contributing significantly to player development and domestic cricket uplift across the country.

PSL Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Salman Naseer echoed the sentiment, praising the Qalandars’ role in shaping the league’s identity over the past decade.

“The Qalandars’ passion, energy and belief in the HBL PSL have been instrumental in shaping the league’s spirit and inspiring millions of fans,” Naseer said.

“Their commitment to nurturing talent and elevating Pakistan cricket is commendable. We’re excited to continue this incredible journey over the next 10 years and to build an even brighter, bolder future for the PSL.”