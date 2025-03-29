Lahore Qalandars rope in Russell Domingo as head coach for PSL 10

Lahore Qalandars have appointed South Africa’s Russell Domingo as the head coach for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

In an Instagram post, the two-time PSL champions confirmed that Domingo will replace England’s Darren Gough, who withdrew from the PSL 10 due to personal commitments.

Russell Domingo has previously served as the head coach of South Africa and Bangladesh.

Reacting to his appointment for the role, Domingo expressed his excitement about meeting the Lahore Qalandars squad ahead of the PSL 10.

“I am really excited to be part of the Lahore Qalandars for the 2025 PSL season. I can’t wait to get to work, meet the players, get to know the management, and start preparations for what promises to be an amazingly exciting campaign,” he said.

“We know we will have all the support from our faithful fans, and I look forward to making you all proud in the coming weeks,” Domingo added.

The former South Africa coach was roped in by the franchise after Darren Gough announced that he would be unable to take on the role for the upcoming season.

Gough was appointed the head coach of the Qalandars for the inaugural edition of the Global Super League (GSL) last year, which led to his role in the PSL.

It is to be noted that here that the tenth edition of the Pakistan Super League is set to commence on Friday, April 11, with defending champions Islamabad United taking on Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The tournament will feature a total of 34 matches from April 11 to May 18.