Lahore Qalandars sign South African's Hermann for PSL 11

Lahore Qalandars have bolstered their squad ahead of the landmark season 11 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) by securing South African wicketkeeper-batter Rubin Hermann as a direct signing.

The franchise confirmed the development on Saturday through their official social media platforms, welcoming the left-hander with a succinct message: “Gloves on. Bat in hand. South African Rubin Hermann joins the Lahore Qalandars as a Direct Signing.”

Set to run from March 26 to May 3, PSL 11 promises to be a defining season for franchises reshaping their combinations, and Hermann’s addition gives Qalandars a versatile option in the middle order.

The 29-year-old has played seven T20 Internationals for South Africa, scoring 153 runs at a strike rate of 131.89, registering a half-century in the process.

At the domestic and franchise level, his numbers underline consistency. Across 65 T20 appearances, the left-hander has scored 1,497 runs at a strike rate of 127.83, including eight fifties and a century.

Rubin Hermann also arrives with valuable league experience, having represented Paarl Royals in two seasons of SA20.

In 21 matches, he amassed 559 runs at a strike rate of 119.70, striking four half-centuries and often anchoring the innings in challenging situations.

For Lahore, the signing strengthens their wicketkeeping options as Haseebullah Khan was the only glovesman in the squad.

Lahore Qalandars squad for PSL 11

Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Sikandar Raza, Mohammad Naeem, Mustafizur Rahman, Haris Rauf, Usama Mir, Fakhar Zaman, Ubaid Shah, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Farooq, Dasun Shanaka, Parvez Hossain Emon, Asif Ali, Tayyab Tahir, Gudakesh Motie and Rubin Hermann.