Lahore Qalandars sink Hyderabad Kingsmen in PSL 11 opener

A blistering half-century by Fakhar Zaman powered defending champions Lahore Qalandars to a commanding 69-run victory over debutants Hyderabad Kingsmen in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 opener at Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

Opting to bat first in the PSL 11 curtain-raiser, Lahore Qalandars posted a formidable 199/6 in their allotted 20 overs, thanks largely to Fakhar Zaman’s 53 off 39 balls, laced with nine boundaries.

The left-handed opener shared an 84-run opening stand with Mohammad Naeem, who struck a quickfire 30 off 19 deliveries, including four fours and a six, setting the tone for the defending champions.

Despite a brief middle-order wobble that saw Abdullah Shafique run out for four and Fakhar dismissed soon after reaching his half-century, the Qalandars maintained momentum through key contributions.

Haseebullah Khan anchored the innings with an unbeaten 40 off 28 balls, while Sikandar Raza added impetus with a rapid 24 off 10 deliveries. Late cameos from Asif Ali (9) and captain Shaheen Shah Afridi (12 not out) ensured the total pushed close to the 200-mark.

For Hyderabad Kingsmen, Riley Meredith and Hassan Khan claimed two wickets each.

Chasing a daunting 200-run target in their maiden Pakistan Super League appearance, Hyderabad Kingsmen faltered under pressure and were bowled out for 130 in 20 overs.

Captain Marnus Labuschagne top-scored with a cautious 26 off 22 balls, while Riley Meredith contributed an unbeaten 19 from 25 deliveries down the order.

Saim Ayub (17), Hammad Azam (10) and Mohammad Ali (10) were the only other batters to reach double figures as the Kingsmen failed to build any substantial partnerships.

Lahore Qalandars’ disciplined bowling attack proved decisive, with Haris Rauf, Sikandar Raza and Ubaid Shah picking up two wickets each. Mustafizur Rahman and Shaheen Shah Afridi chipped in with one apiece to complete a comprehensive win.

The emphatic victory gives Lahore Qalandars a strong start in PSL 11, underlining their title credentials with a balanced performance in both batting and bowling departments.

For Hyderabad Kingsmen, however, the defeat highlights the challenges of competing in the Pakistan Super League, as they look to regroup after a tough introduction to the tournament.