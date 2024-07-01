web analytics
35.9 C
Karachi
Monday, July 1, 2024
- Advertisement -

Lahore railway station gets air-conditioned public washrooms

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: In a first, Pakistan Railways has inaugurated air-conditioned washrooms for the public at Lahore Station under a public-private partnership.

The executive washrooms, equipped with various facilities, at Lahore Railway Station are clean and furnished with modern amenities.

Geysers have been installed to keep water warm during the winter season.

The air-conditioned washrooms also includes stands for changing babies’ diapers. Cleaning staff will be present at all times to maintain hygiene.

These modern washrooms are located on both sides of the station for the convenience of passengers.

Meanwhile, Railway officials stated that 13 more stations across the country will open executive washrooms within the next three months.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.