Lahore railway station gets air-conditioned public washrooms

LAHORE: In a first, Pakistan Railways has inaugurated air-conditioned washrooms for the public at Lahore Station under a public-private partnership.

The executive washrooms, equipped with various facilities, at Lahore Railway Station are clean and furnished with modern amenities.

Geysers have been installed to keep water warm during the winter season.

The air-conditioned washrooms also includes stands for changing babies’ diapers. Cleaning staff will be present at all times to maintain hygiene.

These modern washrooms are located on both sides of the station for the convenience of passengers.

Meanwhile, Railway officials stated that 13 more stations across the country will open executive washrooms within the next three months.