Lahore ranked safer city than New York, London, Paris

LAHORE: Lahore has achieved a historic milestone in the 2025 Crime and Safety Index by Numbeo, securing a position among the world’s safest cities, surpassing major global capitals like New York, London, and Paris, ARY News reported.

The report highlighted an improvement in Lahore’s crime index, placing it 37th on the Global Crime Index and 63rd among the safest cities worldwide, outranking 249 international urban centers.

According to Numbeo, Lahore’s enhanced crime-fighting strategies have driven this unprecedented success, marking the first time in the city’s history that such a sharp decline in crime has been recorded.

The report credits data-driven policing and strict accountability measures for the transformation. Official statistics reveal a 50% drop in reported crimes, from 67,585 cases between April 2023 and April 2024 to 34,091 in the following year.

Specific crime categories saw substantial reductions: robberies and murders decreased by 64%, general robberies by 55%, motorcycle theft by 33%, street snatching by 42%, car theft by 33%, and other vehicle thefts by 39%.

The report also notes rigorous departmental accountability, with over 400 officers disciplined and four Station House Officers (SHOs) imprisoned in their own stations for proven misconduct.

