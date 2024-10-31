web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, October 31, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Lahore ranks 2nd, Karachi 8th most polluted, in world cities today

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE/KARACHI: Today Lahore remains the second most polluted city of the world with continuing increase in air pollution, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Karachi has been placed at 8th rank in the global air quality index.

Indian capital city New Delhi has been on the top of the list with the air quality index reading of 274.

Lahore ranked 2nd with 201 and Karachi placed 8th with 170 AQI reading. It is to be mentioned here that the air quality index (AQI) reading in Lahore was soared to dangerous levels of 700 on last Sunday, which is lethal for health.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz yesterday expressed her intention of smog diplomacy with India to overcome the menace of dangerous levels of the air quality.

“Smog is not a political but a humanitarian issue, I am considering writing a letter to Indian Punjab’s chief minister,” addressing a Diwali gathering in Lahore Maryam Nawaz said.

The smoke produced by burning crop remnants, factories and burning coal, garbage, oil or tyres enters the atmosphere and the impact of this appears at the onset of winter and remains till the season’s end, experts said.

It is to be mentioned here that AQI as high as 151-200 is considered unhealthy, while an AQI reading between 201 to 300 is more harmful and AQI reading over 300 mark is extremely hazardous.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.