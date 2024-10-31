Lahore ranks 2nd, Karachi 8th most polluted, in world cities today

LAHORE/KARACHI: Today Lahore remains the second most polluted city of the world with continuing increase in air pollution, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Karachi has been placed at 8th rank in the global air quality index.

Indian capital city New Delhi has been on the top of the list with the air quality index reading of 274.

Lahore ranked 2nd with 201 and Karachi placed 8th with 170 AQI reading. It is to be mentioned here that the air quality index (AQI) reading in Lahore was soared to dangerous levels of 700 on last Sunday, which is lethal for health.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz yesterday expressed her intention of smog diplomacy with India to overcome the menace of dangerous levels of the air quality.

“Smog is not a political but a humanitarian issue, I am considering writing a letter to Indian Punjab’s chief minister,” addressing a Diwali gathering in Lahore Maryam Nawaz said.

The smoke produced by burning crop remnants, factories and burning coal, garbage, oil or tyres enters the atmosphere and the impact of this appears at the onset of winter and remains till the season’s end, experts said.

It is to be mentioned here that AQI as high as 151-200 is considered unhealthy, while an AQI reading between 201 to 300 is more harmful and AQI reading over 300 mark is extremely hazardous.