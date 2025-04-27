Lahore-Rawalpindi bullet train announced

LAHORE: A decision has been made to launch the Pakistan’s first high-speed bullet train between Lahore and Rawalpindi, ARY News reported.

The announcement came during a meeting chaired by Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi.

A working group, comprising Punjab Transport Minister Bilal Akbar, the Chairman of Pakistan Railways, and other key officials, has been formed to prepare the project’s feasibility study and timeline.

Maryam Aurangzeb stated that the working group’s recommendations will be presented to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz next week.

She emphasized that the bullet train project fulfills another promise to the public, adding that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz aims to provide affordable, fast, and comfortable travel facilities for the people of Punjab.

Read More: CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Develop Entire Rawalpindi Division

Yesterday, CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, in a meeting, had a review of the progress of two initiatives, the first provincial airline of Pakistan, Air Punjab, and the Lahore-Rawalpindi bullet train project.

CM Maryam Nawaz officially gave approval for the launch of Air Punjab, highlighting its initial focus on domestic flights within Pakistan.

Four Airbus aircraft will be leased quickly to initiate operations. After a successful first year, Air Punjab have a plan to expand internationally, focusing to set new standards in service quality and become yet another successful airline in the country.

During the meeting, CM Maryam Nawaz also approved the Lahore-Rawalpindi bullet train project, which is likely to reduce travel time between the two cities to approximately two-and-a-half hours.