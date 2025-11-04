Lahore remains on top of world's most polluted cities' list

LAHORE: Lahore remains on the top of the world’s most polluted big cities with 372 reading on the Air Quality Index on Tuesday, according to the Met Office.

Bad air continuing to haunt Lahore and other cities of Punjab despite the authorities’ desperate efforts and various steps to contain smog.

India’s New Delhi recorded 290 AQI reading and remained second from the top in the world’s cities with most polluted air.

With regard to air pollution in Pakistan, after Lahore Faisalabad with 338 on the pollution level index remained second. While Multan’s air pollution level recorded 246 and Peshawar’s 206.

The air quality reading of different localities of Lahore recorded above 600, as FF Pakistan pollution reading remained 629, CRP Office 617, Allama Iqbal Town 585. The AQI at Model Town link road recorded 563, Lower Mall 552 and Ravi Road 525.

Lahore has been consistently ranked top among the most polluted cities globally, prompting urgent action from authorities.

For days, Lahore has been enveloped by smog, a mix of fog and pollutants caused by low-grade diesel fumes, smoke from seasonal agricultural burning and winter cooling.

Air pollution level in Lahore once soared to more than 80 times over the level deemed acceptable by the World Health Organization (WHO), AFP said in a report.