Lahore remains on top of most polluted cities list

LAHORE: An extremely unhygienic and polluted air prevails in various cities of the country on Wednesday as Lahore ranked first among the most polluted cities of the world according to an international air quality website.

Lahore recorded 353 particulate matter in the air soaring to top of the air quality index that indicates the level of pollutants in air.

Quetta with 517 recorded particulate matter remained the most polluted city of Pakistan this morning.

The air quality of Rahim Yar Khan, Gujranwala and Faisalabad also measured unhealthy.

An extremely foggy weather prevailed in plains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and southern Punjab resulting in poor visibility at highways. Several sections of motorways were closed for vehicular traffic owing to poor visibility.

Air pollution and smog haunt Punjab with the onset of the winter. Authorities made desperate efforts to contain smog in cities. The province grappled with severe air pollution in previous year, which soared to alarming levels, causing serious public health issues.

Last year for days, Lahore was enveloped by smog, a mix of fog and pollutants, caused by low-grade diesel fumes, smoke from seasonal agricultural burning as temperatures drop with cooling air.

Air pollution level in Lahore once soared to more than 80 times of the normal hygienic level approved by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The government closed schools and restricted timing of eateries, other businesses and markets to save general public from the adverse impact of toxic pollution and unhygienic air.