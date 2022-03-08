Lahore: Robbery victim turns out to be the robber

Lahore: Drop scene of a robbery in Lahore’s Ghalib market, police unravel that the victim of the robbery is actually the dacoit, ARY News reported.

According to details, the supposed victim of the robbery, named Shoiab, staged the robbery himself, with the help of his friends.

The police told that Shoaib is an employee in a private shopping mall in Lahore, is also responsible for carrying out cash transactions for his company. He planned to stage a robbery with his friend’s accomplices, two days ago.

The police have also recovered the robbed amount of Rs2 million from Shoaib and his friends.

It is to be noted that a robbery case had been registered in Ghalib Market police station Lahore after a citizen was allegedly robbed by two dacoits while he was carrying Rs2m with him.

